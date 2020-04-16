In this photo taken April 7, 2020, Zach Stamper holds the U.S. flag while his sister Juliette and parents Jennifer and Tim recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the driveway of their home, as next door neighbor, Ann Painter, left, participates in Kettering, Ohio. The Pledge has become a morning ritual in their neighborhood since schools closed due the COVID-19 threat. (AP Photo/Mitch Stacy)