The case of an Oregon man accused of intimidation will go to trial.
Richard Nye, 42, Oregon, was indicted in January for intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case and retaliation, both third-degree felonies.
He appeared in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry on Tuesday for his final pretrial hearing.
Nye rejected the offer by the state of 18 months in jail if he pleaded guilty to an amended fourth-degree attempted intimidation charge and dismissal of the retaliation charge.
If found guilty, he faces a 16-month prison sentence on each count.
Nye’s attorney Brian Morrissey said he talked to his client about the offer and the decision was to reject the offer and ask for a jury trial.
“The offer is open for today and today only,” Mayberry said, adding that no reduction in the charges will be given moving forward.
Nye also faces grand theft charges, a fourth-degree felony, after allegedly taking $12,000 from a savings account in June, without the account holder’s permission.
He was indicted on that charge in August and refused a plea offer in February.
He will go on trial June 15 for the grand theft charge, and June 22 for the intimidation and retaliation charges.
Nye remains free on his own recognizance.