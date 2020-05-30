The coronavirus has stalled the case against a Defiance woman wanted for theft in office.
A final pretrial conference set for Jill Welty has been delayed two weeks to allow the prosecuting attorney time to speak with people involved in the case.
Welty allegedly stole from Fostoria City Schools.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry was expecting to hear a plea offer Tuesday during Welty’s final pretrial hearing.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson said a plea deal is still under negotiations due to delays in speaking with school officials at several different districts.
“Since COVID-19 started, it’s been difficult trying to locate certain people,” Anderson said about the pandemic closing schools. “Resolving the case would need a little bit more work.
“I know it’s unusual for the court to do this, but I believe there would be no objection from the defense to kick this out a couple of weeks for the second and final pretrial just because I need to talk to some people. …” Anderson said.
Welty’s pretrial conference is now set for June 16, at which time she can either accept a plea if one is offered or announce her intent to go to trial.
Her trial date is July 22-24.
Welty, 39, is facing multiple charges of theft in office.
She was indicted in October on one count of theft in office and one count of receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.
She was indicted again, in December, on two counts of theft in office, both fourth-degree felonies.
The cases have been combined and she has entered not guilty pleas to all the charges.
In both cases, her alleged crimes occurred between Jan. 12, 2015 and July 30, 2018 and all the cases list an amount of greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
Welty allegedly stole from the Fostoria City Schools in the October indictment. The December indictment lists her as being a “public or party official” where she used her office in aid of committing the offense or permitted to its use in aid of committing the offense.
She remains free on her own recognizance.