A man accused of fatally striking a bicyclist in Bloomdale in August 2020 has pleaded no contest to amended charges and will be sentenced in January.
Darek Jones, 32, Jerry City, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He pleaded no contest to the amended charge of aggravated vehicle homicide, a third-degree felony, and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said he discussed this resolution with the victim’s family.
A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilty but an admission to the truth of the facts in the indictment, Reger said.
Jones was indicted in April for aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, both first-degree misdemeanors.
The second OVI charge will be dismissed at sentencing.
Boos said the autopsy showed the injuries sustained by Larry J. Sattler, 54, included multiple blunt trauma, facial fractures, all his ribs being fractured and multiple liver lacerations. He said there were tire tread marks on his abdomen.
Evidence was found in the wheel wells on Jones’ Ford SUV, which had damage to its front bumper under the fog lights, Boos said.
Reger said he could impose a prison term of up to 60 months for the felony charge, but prison is not presumed.
For the OVI charge, there is a mandatory three-day jail term, and he could impose up to 180 days, Reger said.
A sentence of community control also could include up to 180 days in jail, he said, and added there is a mandatory six-month driver’s license suspension for the OVI charge as well as a suspension of three years to life for the felony charge.
Boos said the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Bloomdale EMS were called to Oil Center Road the evening of Aug. 7, 2020, for a man lying in the road and not breathing.
Officers found the victim by following a blood trail and bone fragments, Boos said.
Jones had parked his 2009 Ford SUV in the roadway and was leaning against the vehicle. Officers noted he was chewing on a large amount of gum and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Testing showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.162, double the state’s limit, Boos said.
Boos said Jones told police he was traveling westbound on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road when his vehicle lifted. He said he was unsure what he struck.
Boos said the defendant was traveling 50 mph with a high blood alcohol content and didn’t see the victim until he ran over him.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11.