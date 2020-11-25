An expected plea from a former Rossford police officer accused of stalking has been pushed back.
Glenn Goss Jr., 31, formerly of Rossford and currently of Biloxi, Mississippi, appeared Wednesday with his attorney in a Zoom meeting set up by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger for what was expected to be a plea hearing.
Instead, discussion prior to the meeting pushed the plea hearing date to Jan. 12 with a trial set for Feb. 24 if an agreement cannot be reached.
Goss was indicted in September for two counts menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors; two counts unauthorized use of a law enforcement automated database system, both fifth-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Defense attorney Sarah Haberland asked for confirmation that the state’s offer will remain open.
Margaret Tomaro, senior assistant attorney general from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, has been assigned to the case and confirmed the offer will remain.
Tomaro is the assigned prosecutor for the case as the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office had a conflict.
According to the indictment, on Aug. 10, 2019 and again June 15, Goss engaged in a pattern on conduct that caused another person to believe he would cause physical harm or mental distress.
On those same two days, he either gained access or attempted to gain access, or disseminated information gained through access of the database without consent.
On June 19, he allegedly altered, destroyed, concealed or removed records with the purpose to impair their value as evidence in an investigation.
Goss resigned from the police force in June after being accused of allegedly stalking and harassing a woman he saw in traffic. The woman posted a social message exchange with the officer that was widely shared.
In the post, Goss allegedly admitted using the woman’s license plate to identify her.
He remains free on an own-recognizance bond with the understanding he have no contact with the victim.