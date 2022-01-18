A man accused of luring a Perrysburg Township teen to a Toledo hotel is expected to take a plea deal.
Mathew Abraham, 23, currently in jail, was excused from appearing Friday for a pretrial in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Abraham was indicted in December 2020 for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the offer is F3 kidnapping, F4 gross sexual imposition and F5 attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The remaining charges would be dismissed.
She said she has discussed the plea offer with the defense.
“We will continue our plea discussions,” Gross said. “At this point we don’t have a resolution but I’m somewhat confident we might be able to get there.”
Abraham’s trial is set to start March 7. A plea would need to be reached 10 days prior, before jury summons are sent.
On Sept. 30, 2020, the Rossford Police Department’s school resource officer reported that she was told of an incident with one of her students.
The SRO said she had heard a 13-year-old was picked up by a 22-year-old male who drove to Rossford from Massillon and took her to a hotel in Toledo. While there, they were located by Toledo police in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several sexual accessories were found in the vehicle.
The teen, when interviewed by police, said she had been communicating with Abraham on social media for around three days. They had shared photographs where they were both clothed and he had told her he was 17. She said he had convinced her to go for a ride because he knew a good place they could stargaze. She agreed and he picked her up at her home in Perrysburg Township.
After getting into the car, he told her he was 22 and when he pulled into the hotel parking lot, she told him they would not be able to see many stars from that location. Abraham reportedly then got into the back seat and took his shirt off and asked her to join him. After several requests, when she joined him, he began kissing her and made sexual advances, according to the indictment. Shortly after telling him to stop, police arrived.
Abraham was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond in January 2021 with the condition he have no contact with the victim and have no unsupervised contact with any minor.
In April, his bond was revoked, and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest after he was charged in Pennsylvania with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (complainant younger than 16), corruption of minors, and fleeing or attempting to elude police, all felonies.
He was arrested in May and taken to the Wood County Jail, where he remains with no bond.