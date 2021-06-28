FINDLAY — A plastic injection molding company has announced plans to invest an additional $7.2 million to further expand operations. This will bring the total local investment to over $40 million over the past 36 months.
Findlay Machine and Tool will add over 50 jobs and additional modern injection molding equipment and infrastructure. With the expansion, the company is making significant new investment to its facility in the Tall Timbers Industrial Park at 2000 Industrial Drive.
On June 28, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a Jobs Creation Tax Credit to support the company’s expansion and employment growth.
Company CEO Dave Feldman attributed the region’s talent base in advanced manufacturing and related industries as a key factor in the decision to expand in Findlay, as well as the area’s central location and access to key markets.
“Being centrally located is critically important and a major advantage for our company,” Feldman said. “From a logistics perspective, we are within 600 miles of approximately 60% of the US population and our robust transportation network provides efficient access in and out.”
The company will add 15 additional high-tonnage presses, more than doubling its current capabilities.
“We are making considerable investments in our team and in the latest in modern, eco-friendly, fully-automated, advanced manufacturing technologies, combined with a focus in innovation and new product development. These investments are designed to provide our clients with industry leading solutions and unmatched value,” said FMT’s Owner Nick Reinhart.
“Our region’s fundamental strengths in the advanced manufacturing and plastics industries continue to attract new investment and high quality jobs from leading companies across the country,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO, Regional Growth Partnership.
In addition to the RGP and JobsOhio, the city of Findlay and Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development offered significant support in marketing the existing site, workforce hiring and facilitating the permitting process.
