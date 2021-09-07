GRAND RAPIDS — Organizers of the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest want the public to know that the event is going forward as scheduled on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Festival co-chair Steve Kryder says they are mindful of concerns about coronavirus.
“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We encourage folks to wear masks, but it’s not required,” he said in a news release.
He said that everyone should be aware of social distancing concerns as well.
“We will have multiple hand sanitizer stations plus hand washing stations. And the Wood County Health Department will provide COVID vaccinations at the festival free of charge.” Kryder said. “If you’re uncomfortable about coming to the event we understand, but we’ll miss you.”
Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org/.