An attorney for a Walbridge man charged with 19 counts of rape is asking to suppress evidence that was gathered by a search warrant that he said ignored his client’s Fourth Amendment rights.
At an Aug. 30 hearing, David Klucas asked Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger to not allow evidence that was obtained by Lake Township police.
He also wants to limit witnesses called by the state in the trial of his client, Steve Finch II, 48, who allegedly raped a woman 19 times between August 2019 and September 2020.
Klucas wants to suppress evidence obtained through search warrants, which he said did not meet probable cause standards.
The warrants were based on sexual videos the alleged victim said she took off Finch’s phone.
Searches of Finch’s home were conducted twice in February.
Klucas argued that the videos the alleged victim said she saw could have come from anywhere, and law enforcement didn’t take the necessary steps to confirm they came from his client’s phone.
The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.
The alleged victim went to the Lake Township police department days after Finch ended their relationship, Klucas said.
The Feb. 18 search warrant was too broad for the information possessed by the state, Klucas said. The places that were searched were not tied to the knowledge the state possessed at that time, and at that time they had no idea whether the images came from Finch’s phone.
During the hearing, Reger said the videos showed Finch choked the alleged victim, she passed out and he had sex with her.
Nobody knows where that video came from, nobody knows whether it is his client because the man’s back is to the phone, and nobody knows when it was taken or by whom, Klucas responded.
“There has to be some certainty,” he said.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the abuse started in August 2019. The relationship consisted of biting and unwanted sex, she said.
The alleged victim did not give permission for videos to be taken. She got them off Finch’s cell phone and Messenger app, Gross said.
“There is certainly enough probable cause … to warrant the search warrant of his house,” Gross said.
Gross said the state also has Finch’s phone calls to his mother from jail that indicate he had pictures on his phone, and he made reference of having videos of him and the alleged victim having sex.
The defense also is seeking to prevent testimony of Lake Township Police Det.-Sgt. Todd Curtis and Katherine Mull, who is an expert in domestic violence.
Klucas said Curtis also has no medical training, yet put in his report the alleged harm done to the jugular vein and carotid artery of the alleged victim.
Curtis has 28 years of experience in law enforcement, which has included training relating to domestic violence and sexual assault. Reger himself has recognized Curtis as an expert in domestic violence strangulations in two previous cases, Gross said.
Gross said Curtis’ medical testimony has already been removed, but he should be able to testify how domestic violence is connected to strangulation.
“That is part of his expertise and is permissible testimony,” Gross said.
Klucas also pointed out that Mull didn’t speak to the victim or his client and her testimony is based on what she read from the police reports.
“We believe her opinion is unreliable because it is uninformed. The standard of reliability needs to mean something. It shouldn’t be lip service,” Klucas said.
Gross said that Mull did not speak with the alleged victim but that is not a requirement of an expert.
“That is the point of the expert. They can come in and evaluate the information … and make an opinion,” she said.
Mull has 20 years of experience in domestic violence, Gross said, and has been recognized as an expert in domestic violence three times for three different Wood County Common Pleas judges from 2011-13, Gross said.
Klucas also made a motion to prohibit additional evidence.
He said the state should not be allowed to introduce more than the 19 counts of rape outlined in the first indictment.
There will be testimony of additional times of rape, Gross said.
Reger will take under advisement whether to allow Mull or Curtis to testify. The motion to suppress the evidence obtained by search warrant is also under consideration.
He expects to make his decision before the next pretrial, which is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Finch also has been indicted for three counts of rape against another woman.
Finch’s jury trial is scheduled to start Nov. 1.