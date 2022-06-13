BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive.
Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when he lost control of the aircraft and crashed into a field. The aircraft struck nose first and flipped over. Searfoss, who was wearing a safety belt, suffered serious injuries and was life-flighted to Mercy-Health St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo, officials said.
The patrol was assisted by the Hancock County Sherriff’s Office, the village of Bluffton Police Department, the Village of Bluffton Fire Department, Mercy Health Life Flight and the FAA.
The crash remains under investigation.