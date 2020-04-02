The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to approve annexation of approximately 40 acres of land that would be added to the Wood Bridge Business Park.
The annexation will now go before city council for final approval.
The land, totaling 40.586 acres, is located at the southwest corner of Carter and East Poe roads, in Center Township.
Council authorized the purchase of the property last year, and earlier this year passed an ordinance asking City Attorney Mike Marsh to proceed with the annexation process with Wood County. The annexation petition was approved by the county commissioners on Jan. 28 and forwarded to the city for its review process.
Planning Director Heather Sayler, in a message to the commission, said that the prior property owners approached the city wanting to sell the property.
“While unexpected, the opportunity was welcomed as a natural expansion of the business park for economic development purposes in the long-term,” she said.
In addition to recommending that council approve the annexation, the commission also recommended interim zoning of M-3 Business Park for the property, which also requires approval from council. Council must additionally schedule a public hearing on the matter.
However, a citizen voiced concerns related to the proposed annexation.
Lesley Riker, in a March 30 letter addressed to the planning department, noted that she owns two homes, additional property and a business on East Poe across from the planned annexation.
“I have many concerns,” she wrote, “due to all of the issues that have occurred over the past years, primarily with the handling of the Vehtek property.”
Riker asked that her home and others near the planned annexation be taken into consideration.
“We built our homes in the country for a reason and have no ability to stop your planned growth. You can help minimize issues by planting trees, controlled downward lighting, planning buildings away from the ditch banks to slow erosion, and allowing no more direct access onto Poe and Carter roads,” she said.
Issues addressed by Riker included that “many of the trees” which had been planted near Vehtek to block the view had been killed by the factory; that “the outdoor storage racks around the property became a true eyesore and safety hazard;” and that “there should be no reason for the lighting to broadcast a fourth of a mile past the buildings. There needs to be rules stating that hoods need to be on the building lights to direct it downward.”
She also wrote that a new exit added to Poe Road has damaged her property.
“Now I have a deep rut in my yard because the truckers can’t manage to stay on the road while turning and truck drivers routinely pull out in front of traffic,” Riker said.
She said a city official, when asked why that exit was added, replied that “the business park was growing too fast for their original plan.”
According to Sayler, the commission requested that council speak with Vehtek about ongoing concerns there that were raised by Riker.
Sayler also said that, moving forward, the city is “looking at tools that can be enforced for new constructions to lessen the impact on any adjoining properties such as a buffering.”
Wednesday’s meeting was streamed online, due to coronavirus.