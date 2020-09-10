PERRYSBURG — On Monday, the city will be conducting work on Five Point Road between Pargillis Road and Ohio 25.
The city is contracting with Uniliance, who will be performing a double chip seal.
A double chip seal is a preventative maintenance strategy designed to slow deterioration and extend the service life of Five Point Road. This short-term plan will extend the life of the road another three to eight years, depending on the amount of traffic.
The long-term plan for Five Point Road will include a full resurfacing or reconstruction, at which time water and sewer will be added underneath the road.
The double chip seal work will take less than a day to complete. The road will be remain open during this time but delays are expected.