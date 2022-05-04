The potential that two buildings will be the first added to Bowling Green’s Local Historic Register is heading back to city council.
The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday decided unanimously to recommend the addition of Needle Hall in City Park, and the current Bowling Green Police Division Building at 175 W. Wooster St., to the register.
“This is our first run-through in the process of historic designation,” said Planning Director Heather Sayler, who presented the issues to the commission.
The effort to place both buildings on the register has been a goal of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, and has been on the move for a number of months. After a series of discussions, the HPC held a public hearing on the matter during their March meeting. It was then forwarded to council which, by city ordinance, referred the matter to planning commission for their review. It now heads back to council for consideration.
The BGPD building is a three-story Romanesque structure, built between 1892 and 1893. It formerly served as the Wood County Courthouse from 1894-16, and later as Bowling Green’s city building and also a fire station. In 1986, the structure underwent a major renovation which largely retained its exterior footprint.
Needle Hall is an octagonal pavilion constructed of wood with a rock-brick foundation, built in 1884. Originally called Floral Hall, the structure was used for flower exhibits when the Wood County Fairgrounds were located at City Park. It also served as an exhibition space for needlepoint work, and was later renamed Needle hall.
Sayler noted that putting the buildings on the register doesn’t add a historic overlay zone to the city; instead, it puts the buildings on the historic register in order to record them as one of the city’s historic properties.
She said the HPC felt putting these buildings on the register was a good first step toward preservation of historic buildings in the city and to “try to protect those long term, and the architecture involved with those.”
Later in the meeting, Sayler also updated the commission on permits filed with her office so far this year, saying that the numbers are down.
She said that last year at this time, 139 such permits had been applied for, compared to 106 this year. Last year at this time there were 13 housing starts and this year there have been six.
“I don’t know if we can blame inflation, supply chain issues, weather,” or likely a combination of issues, Sayler said.