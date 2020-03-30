In this March 24, 2020, photo, Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico's Pizza in Belmar N.J., makes a pizza. Morin and his brother Bryan took out a $50,000 line of credit to ensure that their 20 employees can stay on the payroll for at least two months during the virus outbreak. That prompted an outpouring of donations from customers wanting to send pizzas to hospital workers and first responders. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)