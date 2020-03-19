Pilot killed when small plane crashes in southwestern Ohio - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Pilot killed when small plane crashes in southwestern Ohio

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:16 pm

Pilot killed when small plane crashes in southwestern Ohio

HARLAN, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in a rural area of southwestern Ohio, authorities said.

Elio Abiakel, 42, of Mason, was the only person aboard the Piper Cherokee Arrow plane when it went down around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in a field in Harlan Township, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office. Emergency responders initially could not locate the crash site, and they eventually had to use all-terrain vehicles to navigate the difficult terrain and reach the scene.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Thursday, March 19, 2020 12:16 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]