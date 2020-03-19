Pilot killed when small plane crashes in southwestern Ohio

HARLAN, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in a rural area of southwestern Ohio, authorities said.
Elio Abiakel, 42, of Mason, was the only person aboard the Piper Cherokee Arrow plane when it went down around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in a field in Harlan Township, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office. Emergency responders initially could not locate the crash site, and they eventually had to use all-terrain vehicles to navigate the difficult terrain and reach the scene.