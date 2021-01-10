Young readers, parents, teachers and children’s picture book enthusiasts of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Wood County District Public Library's Mock Caldecott Award Program this January online at https://wcdpl.org/MockCaldecott2021.
The annual program now available virtually engages with readers and art lovers who want to learn more about the prestigious Randolph Caldecott Award for the most distinguished picture book published in the past year as well as speculate and select a possible winner.
The Caldecott Award will be announced on Jan. 25 by the American Library Association.
Until then, readers are encouraged to watch from WCDPL’s carefully curated collection of recorded books published in 2020 and nominate 10 online.
Readers are also encouraged to join the staff of the Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place along with retired children’s librarian and two time Caldecott Committee Member, Kathy East, to discuss through a fun interactive virtual meeting on Jan. 22 from 2-4p.m.
A link to register for the virtual meeting is on the site.
The library is looking for wide participation with as much experience, view points, and appreciations as possible. By the end of the meeting and discussions, this mock committee of participants will vote on a winner and possibly name some as honor books.
Readers can not only watch each recorded book from the WCDPL interactive site, but can also place holds on the titles from direct links to the library catalog. The Children’s Place also has a current display of previous medal and honor winners on display for circulation.
To learn more about participating, call the Children’s Place at 419-252-8253.