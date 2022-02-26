Local players of a popular game are hoping the city may designate some American Rescue Plan Act money to support their sport.
Pickleball enthusiasts addressed Bowling Green Council about the potential for some new playing venues during Tuesday’s meeting.
”I just highly advocate for monies for outdoor courts to be put here in Bowling Green,” said Debra Sell.
“What we’re looking for right now is the low-hanging fruit, which is the American Rescue Plan cash that is sitting there,” said Debra’s husband, Brian. “We want that cash to go in this direction and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to help in that process.”
The game is played on a badminton-style court with a tennis-style net, utilizing paddles and balls similar to wiffel balls.
A total of $7.3 million has been allocated to the city through ARPA. The city has so far approved investments of that funding totaling $4 million, including $3 million for a three-year residential paving project. Residents currently have the opportunity to give feedback about how the remainder of the funds could be used via an online questionnaire accessible via the city’s website.
Debra, who said she had taken part in the online questionnaire, said that she and Brian began playing pickleball prior to the pandemic and, once the pandemic started, they chalked out lines on their driveway and bought a net so they could play at home. Their son and his friends also started playing, she said, noting that a number of local cities have courts.
“But Bowling Green does not have any courts.”
Debra said that while they do play at the community center, a number of local players go up to Perrysburg to play on their outdoor courts.
“We put our business in Perrysburg because that’s where we go,” she said. “The complex there has six courts, with a pool and it’s also with their baseball” fields.
“Right now Bowling Green has 20 to 40 players that religiously show up three days a week and play this game,” said Brian.
“This game isn’t just for seniors,” Debra said, “it’s for younger kids. I have played with college kids, I have played with the friends of the people I play with, their children, and I have actually played with their grandchildren. I think it’s a great sport for males, females, all different ages. We are getting tons of people to play pickleball.”