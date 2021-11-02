Rachel Phipps is looking forward to her second term as the representative for Bowling Green’s 3rd Ward.
Phipps, the incumbent Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Tony Hunter, a manager in software development and analytics with an investment company in Toledo.
According to unofficial results issued by the Wood County Board of Elections at approximately 10 p.m., Phipps had received 853 votes, or 56.6%, to Hunter’s 654 votes, or 43.4%.
“I’m so excited,” Phipps said Tuesday night about winning a second term. “I have enjoyed this job so much and I’m pumped to get to do it for another two years.”
Phipps said being on council is “a wonderful opportunity to work with colleagues and the community. … My favorite thing about it is the ability to work with like-minded people to accomplish good things in our community.”
Looking ahead to her second term, Phipps noted that “council’s plate is super-duper full right now,” with the city’s zoning update on the horizon, as well as sustainability and neighborhood revitalization issues, among others.
“Tons of stuff to work on,” she said.
Phipps said that on Wednesday she was heading to the city of Bellefontaine to meet with a group of the city administrators, economic development staff and residents “about learning what they have done to revitalize Bellefontaine and just … pick their brains and see what we can repeat here in Bowling Green.”