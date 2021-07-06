The community is invited to celebrate the retirement of Dr. James Phipps and Dr. Jeffrey Levin, and to welcome Dr. Jenna Shevlin to Doctors Phipps, Levin, Hebeka & Associates, at a celebration at City Park on July 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Ice cream and refreshments will be provided. The community is invited to attend; no need to have been a patient.
After 45 years serving the Bowling Green community, Phipps and Levin are retiring from Doctors Phipps, Levin, Hebeka, & Associates.
“We feel honored to have had the trust of so many families in Northwest Ohio,” Levin said. “It was a privilege to see children in our practice grow up and then to see those children’s children grow up. We hope to continue the friendships with all of our past patients in the years to come.”
Phipps and Levin forged their friendship during a dental residency at St. Vincent Hospital in 1975 after graduating in the same class at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry. They were recruited to Bowling Green by two of their teaching mentors at residency, Dr. Jack Whittaker and Dr. Frank Pace.
During their 45 years practicing dentistry in Bowling Green, Phipps and Levin grew their practice within Wood County Hospital’s Medical Building from a 900-square-foot office with a single employee to a 3,500-square-foot facility with more than 20 hygienists, assistants and support staff.
The pair used their hospital and trauma training to provide dental treatment in the Wood County Hospital emergency and operating rooms. They developed a relationship with the Bowling Green State University Athletic Department, providing mouth guards and trauma care for injured athletes. And their private family practice grew rapidly, adding many dental hygienists, assistants, and support staff to accommodate their new patients.
“While it is rare for any dental partnership to last, we have 45 years together,” Phipps said. “We spent many decades trying to recruit additional partners who shared our training and values. These efforts resulted in the addition of Dr. George Hebeka and Dr. Ryan Phipps to expand the range of services – and now Dr. Jenna Shevlin will continue that tradition.”
Shevlin joins the practice this month after working the last 10 years in Dayton. She has advanced training with children’s dentistry, invisalign and surgical procedures.
“I have known Dr. Jenna since dental school and residency, and she is the perfect addition to our practice,” said Dr. Ryan Phipps. “Not only is she a very talented dentist, she’s a delight to be around. Our patients are going to love her.”
Doctors Phipps, Levin, Hebeka & Associates is a comprehensive general dental office offering a full range of dental services for every age range, including oral surgery, root canal treatment, dental implants and cosmetic dentistry.