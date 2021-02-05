Rachel Phipps has filed paperwork and will seek reelection to Bowling Green Council as a representative of the 3rd Ward.
She currently chairs council’s planning, zoning, and economic development committee and served on the city’s 2018 charter review committee.
“It has been an honor to serve on council during this past year,” Phipps said in a statement. “The pandemic has meant challenges and uncertainty for our neighbors and our city. I have been proud to work with council colleagues and the city administration to protect our citizens’ health, to make sure we maintain the level of city services our residents rely on, and to find ways to help our local businesses make it to the other side of these trying times.”
Phipps grew up in Bryan and has been a resident of Bowling Green for nearly 10 years. Phipps and her husband, Ryan, a dentist at Doctors Phipps, Levin, and Hebeka and a lifelong resident of Bowling Green, live in the 3rd Ward with their children, Georgia, 6, and Arnie, 3.
Phipps received a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in 2004, a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2007, and a Tax LL.M. from Capital University Law School in 2011.
Phipps started her legal career as an environmental attorney at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in Columbus. She moved to Bowling Green in 2012 to assume the role of assistant dean for communications at the University of Toledo College of Law. She is now a freelance writer, attorney and stay-at-home parent.