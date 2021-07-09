The 60th Annual Pet Show, put on by Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department, will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The event is open to all legal pets and will take place in City Park at Needle Hall Outdoor Stage.
Register the night of the Pet Show in the categories listed below:
Funniest Pet Name, Prettiest Girl Cat, Best Groomed Pet, Biggest Rodent, Most Unusual Pet, Shaggiest Pet, Most Interesting Farm Pet, Prettiest Bird, Best Dressed Pet, Pet with Longest Ears, Best Behaved Pet, Best Pet Trick, Bird that Tweets/Talks Loudest, Prettiest Girl Dog, Cutest Boy Dog, Largest Cat, Slimiest Reptile, Smallest Cat, Cutest Boy Cat, Pet That Looks Most Like Owner, Smallest Dog and Largest Dog.