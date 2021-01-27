One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after exiting a trailer that had caught fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Division was called to Parkview Mobile Home Village, 1048 N. Main St., Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from a trailer.
Deputy Chief Aaron Baer said when firefighters arrived, they closed the trailer door to control any flames. Upon entry to the trailer, they found fire in the bathroom area and the remains of candles and plastic plants in the bathtub.
There was fire damage in the bathroom and smoke damage throughout the trailer, Baer said.
Everyone had vacated the trailer prior to the division’s arrival. Firefighters left the scene at 6:43 p.m.