A former Perrysburg woman who breastfed her baby shortly after taking cocaine will be released from prison.
Melissa Foley, 41, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
She was transported from the Dayton Correctional Institution for the judicial release hearing.
She would like to get back to her four children, said defense attorney Michelle Ritchie.
Her client would like to move to Montana to be with her soon-to-be ex-husband and her kids but will be staying with her parents in Fremont until then, Ritchie said.
While Foley has been in prison, she has participating in a dog-training program and has attended online classes. It has been three years since she has used cocaine and four months since she has consumed alcohol, Ritchie said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos objected to the judicial release, saying Foley caused harm to a young child and committed several violations while on community control.
Foley was indicted in January 2019 for endangering children, a third-degree felony, and possessing cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. She pleaded guilty in March 2019 of the charges that stemmed for her nursing her 6-month-old after using cocaine. Both she and the baby tested positive for having cocaine in their systems.
She was sentenced in May 2019 to 90 days in jail and five years of community control. She also was ordered to enter and successfully complete sobriety treatment at a community based correctional facility.
Since being released from jail Aug. 7, 2019, she has violated her terms of community control twice. On July 22, 2020, she failed a mandatory drug screen after alcohol was found in her system. On Nov. 16, 2020, she admitted the sober support meetings paperwork she provided to adult probation was fraudulent.
She was sentenced Jan. 15 to 12 months in prison for the possession charge and 36 months for the endangering charge, which the sentences to be served concurrently. She was given credit for 218 days served in jail.
She appealed the sentence to the 6th District Court of Appeals, but that court affirmed the Wood County court’s judgment.
Foley said after being sentenced in January, she decided she wanted to be an inspiration and stop letting people down.
Prison was “the best thing you could have ever done for me,” she told Reger. Her drinking ruined her life, her parents’ lives and her kids’ lives, she said.
“I realized I’m the problem here,” she said. “All I can do is try. This time I feel different.”
“We have been dealing with each other since May 2019,” Reger said, adding that before that, Foley had a long history in the court.
He said he read her request for early release, along with letters advocating for her release from prison.
“I didn’t believe they were real,” Reger said about the letters, “until I contacted (the writers) and found out they were real.”
He said he questioned everything Foley has done and initially agreed with the state that she did not deserve a chance.
“But this is about grace,” he said.
Reger sentenced Foley to three years of community control with the requirement she successfully complete the intensive supervision program and undergo an assessment for chemical dependency.
“You know as well as I do your addiction is a lifetime matter,” Reger said.
Foley must attend AA meetings and submit verification of attendance.
If she violates the terms of community control, Reger said he will send her back to prison to complete her previous sentence.
“Ms. Foley, I’ve decided to trust you, despite all that. I think there’s a lot of people out there who want to give you that chance. This is your opportunity,’’ he said.