A Perrysburg woman will spend time in prison after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer.
Megan Mitro, 36, was sentenced to six years in prison after a court trial earlier this month.
She was found guilty of felonious assault, a first-degree felony (three years), and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony (three years). The sentences are to be served consecutively.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger also imposed a sentence of 180 days for operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor,and three years for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. These sentences are to be served concurrently with each other and with the additional sentences.
Her driver’s license also was suspended for 10 years.
Mitro on Sept. 21 had rejected a plea offer that would have required her to plead guilty to the charges of felonious assault, failure to comply and OVI. In return, the state would have dismissed the vehicular assault charge and remained silent at time of sentencing.
Mitro had been indicted in November for felonious assault, failure to comply and operating a vehicle while under the influence.
She was indicted again in April for aggravated vehicular assault for causing serious physical harm to a Perrysburg police officer.
That officer was injured during an Oct. 26, 2020, incident when his arm got tangled in the window of Mitro’s vehicle while she was trying to leave the scene of a crash.
The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue and involved a private property crash.
While being questioned by police, Mitro disregarded the officer’s commands and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. She dragged the officer, who was attempting to remove the keys from the ignition of her Dodge, for an unknown distance before he fell to the pavement, sustaining significant injuries to his arm, hip and tailbone.
Mitro fled the scene but was later located at her home.
On Oct. 18, Reger denied a motion to suspend the execution of the sentence and a request to impose an own recognizance or cash bond while an appeal is pending.