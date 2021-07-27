A Perrysburg woman has been sentenced for assaulting a police officer.
Alexis Johnson, 25, formerly of Northwood, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said alcohol was involved in the incident.
“She was consuming a lot of alcohol. She is an alcoholic, and this is where it ended up,” he said.
Coon said Johnson hasn’t had a drink in six months and that she is working in order to support her young child.
Parenting has provided her a motivation to stay sober, he said. Coon asked for a sentence that included alcohol treatment.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the officer suffered a broken wrist in the incident
Johnson was indicted in January for assault, a fourth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
She was charged with knowingly causing harm to both a family member and a peace officer on Oct. 22 in the 4500 block of Walbridge Road in Northwood.
Johnson struck the arms of the officer while he was attempting to stop her from walking toward him. She also preventing officers from performing their duties by failing to comply with demands and locking herself into a garage to prevent apprehension.
She also kicked a household member in the knee, grabbed his left arm and pushed him through a baby gate.
Kuhlman said a fourth-degree felony, by statute, requires a sentence of community control unless there is an exception.
The injured officer did not want Johnson to go to jail, Kuhlman said.
He sentenced Johnson for three years on community control.
“I’m glad to hear of your sobriety. I’m glad it is a problem you are admitting to,” Kuhlman said.
As a condition of community control, Johnson must attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, he said.
“If you don’t take your sobriety seriously, that is telling me you don’t take the injury you caused a police officer seriously,” Kuhlman said.
He reserved 24 months in prison for the two charges.