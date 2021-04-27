A Perrysburg woman who was previously indicted for felonious assault, now faces an additional charge.
Megan Elizabeth Mitro, 35, was indicted Wednesday for aggravated vehicular assault, a third degree felony.
Court papers indicate while operating a vehicle on Oct. 26, she allegedly caused serious physical harm to a police officer
Mitro previously was indicted on Nov. 18 for felonious assault, first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.
On Oct. 26, she was involved in a private property accident on Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg.
While being questioned by police, she reportedly disregarded the officer’s commands and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. She reportedly dragged the officer, who was attempting to remove the keys from the ignition of her Dodge, for an unknown distance before he fell to the pavement, sustaining significant injuries to his arm, hip and tailbone.
She was later located in the garage of her home.