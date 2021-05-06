Two cases against a Perrysburg woman accused of dragging a police officer with her car will be combined.
Megan Mitro, 35, was arraigned Tuesday for the most recent charge, which is aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony.
She previously had been indicted in November for felonious assault, first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor.
All charges stem from an incident on Oct. 26, during which she allegedly caused serious physical harm to a police officer.
Defense attorney Williams Hayes entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client to the aggravated vehicular assault charge.
The case was heard in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
A pretrial was set for June 29 after Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Romaker said the state planned to join the two cases.
Mitro, who previously had posted $25,000 bond on the first indictment, was kept on an own-recognizance bond.
A Perrysburg police officer was injured during the October incident when his arm got tangled in the window of a vehicle that was reportedly trying to leave the scene of a crash.
The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Louisiana Avenue and involved a private property crash.
While being questioned by police, Mitro reportedly disregarded the officer’s commands and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. She reportedly dragged the officer, who was attempting to remove the keys from the ignition of her Dodge, for an unknown distance before he fell to the pavement, sustaining significant injuries to his arm, hip and tailbone.
He was transported to a hospital by Perrysburg medics.
This newest charge is a result of the injuries he sustained.
Mitro fled the scene but was later located by Perrysburg Township police at her home.