Perrysburg Winterfest postponed

PERRYSBURG — Winterfest in the city has been postponed until next month.
The 11th annual festival had been scheduled for this weekend. The community event is rescheduled for Feb. 21 and 22 in downtown.
Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 2:22 pm
Posted in News, Local News on Thursday, January 9, 2020 2:22 pm.
