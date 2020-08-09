PERRYSBURG — The City of Perrysburg Department of Public Utilities has been receiving calls that residents have not received their August bills due to issues with mail delivery.
If you have not received your current bill, call 844-918-0962 and enter the account number to receive a current balance. Visit the city’s website: http://ci.perrysburg.oh.us/index.php/public-utilities/utilities-payments and click view or pay bill. You will enter your account number and will need the PIN number printed on a previous bill.
For assistance or if you are unable to get your balance, call 419-872-8050.
Sign up for paperless billing by sending an email to: utilities@ci.perrysburg.oh.us. Include “Paperless Billing” in the subject line.