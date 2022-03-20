LIME CITY – The Perrysburg Township Trustees are opposing a bill sponsored by Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, that would strip road repair revenues through a temporarily reduced motor fuel excise taxes and electric vehicle registration tax cut.
The trustees and fiscal officer Hannah Nelson, have signed on to a letter addressed to Gavarone, opposing Ohio Senate Bill 277.
“It’s not a good thing to do that. It’s detrimental to all townships in the state of Ohio, and the county governments probably have a stake in some of that money too,” Trustee Gary Britten said. “That’s one of the ways we fund our roads.”
Britten said that the Ohio Township Association is also against the bill.
“Especially the townships, but also the counties and the state, that’s how they get their revenue,” Britten said. “They can’t take the hit. They are already struggling to get projects done, because everything has gone up so much. They can’t afford to lose that revenue.”
The letter was approved and signed by all three trustees and Nelson at the Feb. 16 meeting.
In a separate earlier interview, Wood County Engineer John Musteric commented on the issue.
“We get our money basically from the gas tax and license plate fees,” Musteric said. “That’s what we use for our bridges and roads.”
Upon learning about Gavarone’s support for the bill, Musteric said “I really wasn’t too happy about that.”
Gavarone is one of the 16 sponsors of the bill, who are all Republican.
The bill would, for a five-year time period starting in 2023, reduce motor fuel tax rates affecting the gasoline excise tax fund, which is distributed to counties, municipalities and townships. In addition, it would suspend collection of the additional motor vehicle registration taxes on electric and hybrid vehicles.
The Ohio Legislative Service Commission estimates that counties would lose revenues totaling $146 million in 2023, $150 million in 2024 and an unknown amount in excess of those numbers through through the 2027 fiscal year. Townships would lose $79 million in 2023, $81 million in 2024 and more that then per year through the 2027 fiscal year.
The Ohio Department of Transportation revenues would also be affected with a drop of $481 million in 2023, $492 million in 2024 and by increasing amounts in the following years.
The bill was introduced on Dec. 14 and has been referred to the transportation committee, where it remains for further action.