LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees renewed their lapsed coronavirus sick leave policy, after a lengthy discussion during their regular Wednesday meeting.
Employees who are absent from work due to the pandemic will once again continue to receive their base pay during their absence. The policy had lapsed on June 30.
The original temporary policy was put into effect after the state legislature approved new sick leave policies and allowed allocated Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to cover the costs.
Township Administrator Walt Celley pointed out to the trustees that township had received more than $600,000 in 2020.
“To whatever extent they might question employees’ time off, this money did offset payroll. It’s not really a direct connection. In this case it is one employee under consideration,” Celley said.
Some of the CARES funds were spent on equipment, protective gear and ambulance sanitizing equipment.
The balance was allocated toward public safety force payroll, which was eventually allowed by the state. Originally that use was not part of the authorized use. The federal treasury modified the rules several months after issuance, regardless of whether it was budgeted. No funds were returned from the township.
The discussion came up because a fire department employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19, since the lapse, but had also refused to get the vaccine.
“Everybody has had the opportunity to get (the vaccine). This employee actually had COVID,” trustee Gary Britten said, summing up the situation.
The employee’s physician told him that because of the infection, he had the antibodies and didn’t need to get vaccinated. Britten asked Fire Chief Tom Brice, who also heads the EMS, to give the trustees a summary of what the current knowledge and best advice is regarding COVID-19 immunity.
Brice said that according to the Centers for Disease Control, after three months, from infection, the protection of antibodies is negligible.
“After that, you are no longer considered to have a sufficient level of immunity,” Brice said. “The health department has also been following that guideline and their recommendations for isolation and quarantine, follow CDC guidelines. So if you have had COVID, and it’s more than three months, after you had COVID, it’s just like you had nothing (for antibodies).”
Britten was opposed to the township paying for the individual’s time off and gave his interpretation of a recent policy meeting given by the Wood County Health Department, which was reported in the Sentinel-Tribune.
“If we have an employee, and everybody has had the opportunity to be vaccinated, if they are vaccinated and they are exposed to it, we shouldn’t have to make them quarantine, according to what the health commissioner said in the (Sentinel-Tribune),” Britten said.
Brice agreed.
“I feel that if they have chosen not to take it and they want to take their chances, if any employee does not get the vaccination and they get this, then I don’t see why we should be paying them at their regular salary, when they have had the opportunity to fight this disease,” Britten said.”If they’ve gotten the vaccination, and they get it, then they stay home, we’re going to pay them.”
He added that those who then refused a vaccination and got sick, would then have to use their sick or vacation time to miss work with pay.
Brice said there is a lot of grayness in definitive answers among health and wellness professionals, regarding forcing quarantines, masking and other issues, with research on-going.
Hannah Nelson, fiscal officer, added that not paying the unvaccinated for time off could be seen as punitive, but if they don’t take the time off, and the person comes to work, they could expose others.
Brice added that some departments are of the opinion that employees were less likely to admit sickness, and stay home, if their personal time will be docked.
“I don’t have all the answers on this,” Brice said.
Britten wasn’t convinced.
“We are the employer. We are paying with taxpayer dollars,” Britten said. “Every employee needs to have a little skin in this game.”
Trustee Bob Mack asked all the department heads if there have been other employees in similar situations.
“I can guarantee you no one in my department is abusing this,” Brice said, bristling. “Everybody has put 110% into this. Not once have I heard any guys (complain) about going on COVID runs. There’s an hour to disinfect the truck. They have to all take showers afterward. They have to all wash their clothes. It’s a pain.”
The trustees voted unanimously to extend the policy until the end of the year and retroactively cover it as well.
Early in the meeting trustees asked for a quick update on the current status of COVID-19, from the perspective of fire and EMS departments.
“It’s a mix. We’re definitely still seeing some really sick people,” Brice answered.
“That’s not what we were looking for. We thought we had it whipped pretty good,” Britten said.