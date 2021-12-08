LIME CITY — Coronavirus-related work absence pay has been covered at Perrysburg Township for all departments, but is in the process to possibly become codified on the township level.
The temporary policy on pay continuation for COVID Related Absences is due to expire on Dec. 30.
It was unanimously renewed by trustees on Aug. 18 retroactively to June 30, when the previous temporary policy expired.
Employees who are absent from work due to the coronavirus will continue to receive their base pay during the absence.
At last week’s meeting, Fire Chief Tom Brice explained the current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which have been modified several times during the course of the pandemic.
“I just want to make sure everyone is treated the same,” said Trustee Gary Britten. “We’re paying them. We need to have some guidelines on what we want and what we expect from them. It’s not that we don’t trust anybody. I’m just saying that we need to have this in black and white.”
“At least provide some sort of credibility of proof,” said Trustee Bob Mack.
“Most of these people are off for more than three days and we are paying them without using any of their paid leave,” Britten said. “As the people signing the checks we need to see the positive tests.”
Police Chief Mark Hetrick said that there are difficulties with various provisions of proof.
Maintenance Director Matt Hoffman said that in his case he had two false negatives.
“That’s where the problem lies,” Brice said.
Trustees decided that before the next meeting, on Dec. 15, the department directors, together with legal counsel, would determine guidelines for continuation of the policy.
The 2022 budget is also set to be approved on Dec. 15.