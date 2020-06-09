LIME CITY — A phased return to staffing the township offices was approved by trustees at last week’s meeting.
“We can’t do our job right if we’re not back at work,” said Trustee Gary Britten, who questioned why the township offices were not yet being staffed.
Administration employees have been primarily working from home offices, coming in to the township offices only as needed, since coronavirus pandemic mandates had been put in place.
“That may be your perspective, but my perspective is that if we have the ability to keep our employees somewhat safer, and then also perform our duties, as the public expects, then I would like to find a compromise,” said Trustee Bob Mack.
Britten had listened to recordings of the May 20 township meeting, where the trustees had agreed to restaff the offices June 1, unless mandates required it to be otherwise. However, no vote was taken.
“We have made precautions. We have a safe environment, for those employees, safer than what we have for our maintenance department. So it’s time they come back to work. The public deserves to have someone around when they come in. Maybe it’s hard for you to understand that,” Britten said.
He pointed out that Plexiglas barriers had been added in the offices.
The office staff members said they have dealt with personal pandemic-related situations, such as family members with compromised immune systems and new child care requirements, or lack thereof.
“Well, definitely a tough situation to figure out. If we knew what the future held, this would be a breeze,” Trustee Joe Schaller said.
Britten made a motion to bring all the office staff back by June 8. The motion lacked a second.
“We are serving the people 100%,” said Administrator Walt Celley.
He added that he did not want exposure to everything that a fellow employee’s toddler-age children might be exposed to in a daycare environment.
Fiscal Office Shirley Haar added that she has been coughed on and sneezed on by individuals who come to the administrative offices during the course of her regular duties.
Mack suggested a gradual phasing in of office staffing, starting June 15, with a goal of being at full staffing on July 1. His motion included staggered staff situations as an amendment to the original motion, as suggested by Haar. The motion passed unanimously.
The addition of an entrance door intercom system was also suggested to screen the necessity of meeting with a staff member. The example was given for the many questions that are regularly asked relating to recycling, that does not require staff interaction.
In-person board of trustees meetings were then discussed.
“Until July 1, the mandate is 10 people or less. With the three trustees, the administrator, the five department heads and myself, we are at 10 people. That means no media, no press, no public,” Haar said.
Britten made a motion to resume in-house meetings on July 1, barring mandated delays.
“That’s going to be here before we know it. I’m fine with that, as long as we have some built-in leniency. When we had a limitation of 10 before, we were precluding the media, which was probably not a good idea, besides being illegal,” Mack said.
At the referenced meeting, adjustments were made for media coverage, but also limited contributions for departments.
The motion passed unanimously.
In other business, the trustees approved a series of construction change orders. Mack abstained from all of the votes associated with the Shelly Company because of possible conflict of interest related to his business.
Schaller said that the large big for the annual collection of road projects came in at approximately $200,000 less than the allocated budgetary estimates.
“With the price of fuel going down and COVID related impacts to contractors, we wanted to do more,” he said.
Shelly Company change orders:
- Mill and Fill on East Lake Court $10,207
- Curb repairs on several subdivisions $33,651
-Bishopswood and Oakmont intersection drainage repair $9,174
Schaller said that concrete curb replacement will often break up the adjacent asphalt and a simple fill does not adhere properly.
“Shelly has a way to grind that out. It’s the right way to do it,” he said.
The trustees also approved the bid for the Strawser Company “Mandel, Niderhouse and Thompson roads” resurfacing project at $83,291.