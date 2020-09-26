LIME CITY — Falling tree limbs from wind damage to the aging trees in the Wexford neighborhood of Perrysburg Township will decrease with the new plan to remove all 70 of the pear trees that were planted during original construction of the development.
“I wouldn’t park my car under one of those trees,” said Tim DeVaugn, a Wexford Home Owners’ Association trustee who presented their case to township trustees at Wednesday’s meeting.
In the deal arranged with the township, the association will pay for stump grinding, while the township maintenance department will be removing the 70 trees, at a rate of approximately 20 each year until they are all gone.
The trees are all considered to be partially in the township right of way, because of the growth patterns. This has resulted in several being removed or trimmed by the township because they could be hit by larger vehicles like snow plows.
Trustee Gary Britten has been out several times to look at the development, where one tree was recently removed after high winds severely damaged it earlier this summer.
An arborist already marked 48 trees for removal, because they are splitting. It is expected that the rest will develop the same splits in the next few years.
The Bradford pear trees were planted in the development during the original construction and are estimated to be about 20 years old. An arborist hired by the association said that they are ending their typical lifespan. The arborist said the trees were not properly pruned from the beginning and because of the current shape they will be dropping limbs on a regular basis, especially during weather with high winds.
“We trim them now at the bottom,” Matt Hoffman, township maintenance director, said. “We’re going to have to deal with them one way or another, as brush or when they fall.”
Hoffman said that removal with the new grappling unit and drop-off at Renewed Outdoors, where all of the township yard waste is already taken, would be fast and could be done during the process of other regular activities. He said that in the past, when the trees would have to be chipped by the township and removed by hand that it would be very labor intensive, but that is no longer the case.
The arborist suggested that the association plant lilac trees, because they are heartier and should last longer. The township gave permission for the trees to be planted away from what would be the stumps and the right of way.
There are 63 units in the Wexford neighborhood, which located on the east end of Eckel Junction, south of U.S. 20. The residences are not considered villas and each homeowner owns their home and the property on which it resides.
All homeowners in Wexford are part of the Wexford Homeowners Association, according to the association website.