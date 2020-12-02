LIME CITY — After months of bouncing back and forth between virtual and face-to-face meetings, the Perrysburg Township Trustees took the first step in toward improving their virtual landscape with a $17,500 re-appropriation of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Nov. 4 regular meeting was again held through a WebEx virtual format that was full of technical difficulties that included feedback, static, sound dropping out and individuals randomly being dropped from the meeting.
“I think it would improve our ability to have a virtual meeting and we’re going to be like this for a while,” said Trustee Bob Mack.
Perry ProTech, the regular supplier and tech support company used by the township, said that the wide range of different types of tech sources used to access WebEx had been causing the problems. Some attendees who need to make regular presentations were using older model cell phones, in conjunction with late model computers with unsupported software. That was an incompatible combination for the current communications network at the township building.
There will be 22 Microsoft Surface Go 2 Tablets purchased from Perry ProTech, for a cost of $15,153. In addition, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kelly Hemminger would have her township laptop replaced, for a cost of $2,306. Each regular member of the township government who attends trustees meetings would receive the basic tablets, which would essentially be used to send and receive emails and perform the functions required at a meeting.
Perry ProTech would also configure the computers, install WebEx and configure the software with the current network.
Funding for the project is coming through the final installment of CARES Act money, totalling $518,527, was appropriated at that Nov. 4 meeting, but did not need to be encumbered until Nov. 20. Trustees had intended for the funds not used for purchases to go toward safety force wages, which would include both the police and fire departments.
In addition to the new computer purchases, the fire department will be purchasing three air disinfection units.
“They will run 24/7 in the back of the ambulances,” said Fire Chief Tom Brice.
The units will cost $2,200 each. The purchase order was approved by trustees for $7,000, which would also cover shipping costs.
The balance of the CARES Act funding will still be split evenly between the police and fire department personnel costs, which are primarily wages.
In other business, trustees approved 10 new trees to be planted at Starbright Park for a cost of $1,000. Of the dozen ash trees planted on the property, 11 are dead or dying and need to be removed. The cost will be covered by remaining 2020 recreation funds.