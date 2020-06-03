LIME CITY — Trustees voted to approve adding the renewal levies for the police department on the ballot in November.
Police Chief Mark Hetrick requested at the May 20 meeting the approval of two renewal levies to go on the Nov. 3 ballot, for the provision of police protection, specifically providing the provision of equipment and salaries and employer contributions. The levies are each for five years at 2 mills and 3 mills, with collection starting in 2021.
The cost for resident with a $100,000 home on the 2-mill levy would be $56.12 per year and on the 3-mill levy it would be $80.39. The combined total would be $136.51 per year.
“I think we will be very lucky if we just push hard and get both of these renewed,” said Trustee Gary Britten.
A request was made to continue 12-hour shifts for the police department.
The change is expected to save the department money. Currently the department needs to pay overtime when an officer works more than the regular 8-hour shift.
Hetrick noted that it could total up to several hundred thousand dollars in savings.
Details need to be worked out and the contract with the union would have to be reopened.
Trustee Bob Mack asked for more research into the details of what would be impacted in that change before a vote of approval. He was also interested in how the coronavirus impacted scheduling and related costs.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has been on a 12-hour shift program since 1995, Hetrick said.
“What kind of feedback are we getting from the rest of the department. Are the guys in favor of this? This is kind of a stressful job to be doing for 12 hours at time,” asked trustee Joe Schaller.
It was noted that there have been several votes on this in the past. The 12-hour shifts had been instituted with changes associated with COVID-19. Officers are limited to three 12-hour shifts per week.
Mack asked for a chart showing the pros and cons related to the change.
Gary Britten said that many officers had been forced to work double 8-hour shifts in the past. He also noted that during presidential election years there are frequent needs for overtime.
No vote was taken, but more details for a possible memorandum of understanding to open up the union contract would be brought to the next meeting.
With the retirement of the department’s K-9, a new dog is being readied for training. The canine program needs to send Gold Shield half of $7,875 to reserve a training spot. The cost would be reimbursed by the drug fund. The request was approved unanimously by trustees.
Replacement of a detective vehicle was unanimously approved. There is a $7,000 trade-in value bringing the cost down to $28,322 to Reineke Honda. The cost will be reimbursed by the drug fund.
A purchase order was approved for $16,000 to Quinn Concrete Construction to complete curb work in Phase 1 of the township paving projects.
Mack had looked at the work in progress.
“I’ve been down to monitor what has been going on at Duxbury and they are definitely getting things done,” he said.
A purchase order was also unanimously approved for $83,291 to Strawser Construction for micro-surfacing of Mandell Road, Neiderhouse Road and Thompson Road. There is a possibility of adding a section of Dunbridge Road, if there is remaining funding as other road bids are finalized. The company has been contracted by the county for that work on all county roads. Initial construction is expected to start on Aug. 1.
Supplemental grant memorandum of understanding was approved by trustees for $6,500 of personal protective equipment for the township fire department was jointly entered into with the cities of Northwood, Perrysburg and Rossford.
A joint Perrysburg city and township cemetery meeting is scheduled for June 16 at 6 p.m. at the city municipal building. It can be attended either live or by teleconference.