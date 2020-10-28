LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township has the renewal of two levies for the Police Department funding on Tuesday’s ballot: a 2-mill levy and a 3-mill levy.
“It’s used for everything to fund the police department. There is really no other money to fund it, except from the general fund. They really need to be more, but we are only going for a renewal,” said Trustee Gary Britten.
He said that they are not new taxes, but renewals of the current existing levies, which are for a five-year term.
The trustees voted on May 20 to proceed with the renewal of two police protection levies on the November 3 ballot.
“We are grateful for continued levy support from our constituency for our police operation. We are merely asking for a renewal, despite increasing funding pressures and external forces that make the need for our service more important than ever,” said Trustee Bob Mack.
The cost for a resident with a $100,000 home on the 2-mill levy would be $56.12 per year and on the 3-mill levy it would be $80.39. The combined total would be $136.51 per year.
The 2-mill levy would generate $835,509 for the township and the 3-mill levy would generate $1.23 million.
The levies are for the provision of police protection, specifically providing for the provision of equipment, salaries and employer contributions.
“If either one of them fail, I don’t know how we would manage to fund the police department. Every year we have to advance some money to the police department to cover the first quarter, before the tax levy comes in. That’s how tight this is,” Britten said. “The drug fund has allowed us to cover some equipment needs, but that doesn’t cover personnel. These are really super important levies to get passed.”
The department patrols approximately 40 square miles of Perrysburg Township and has approximately 13,000 residents, in addition to the workers, students, and visitors in the community.
The township is growing and that is reflected in total calls for service. At the end of 2018 there were 18,761 calls for service and in 2019 there were 19,086. By the end of August of this year, the department had responded to 12,664 calls.