LIME CITY — Both the finance secretary and the fiscal officer for Perrysburg Township have resigned.
Shirley Haar submitted her resignation as the township fiscal officer on May 19 and her last day was June 4.
Whoever takes the finance secretary post will have to run for election in November to keep the position, said Trustee Gary Britten.
Haar, who has served 19 years, was reelected in 2019 in a four-way race.
“While I fully intended to serve my full term as fiscal officer, the atmosphere here is no longer conducive to my mental and physical well-being,” Haar wrote in her resignation letter to trustees. “When I chose to run again, I felt that I could still make a difference in Perrysburg Township and serve its citizens well. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, I no longer feel that way. Matters are not proceeding in the direction that I anticipated and needed changes are not conceivable in the near future.”
Haar did not elaborate beyond the scope of the letter.
“It is considered a part-time job, but Shirley actually worked four days a week, most weeks,” Britten said about her work ethic. He said he hopes to find someone with her fiscal background.
According to Britten, the trustees need to appoint a new fiscal officer within 30 days of the resignation. Because that falls on the July 4 holiday weekend, trustees are planning to make a hiring decision on, or before, July 2.
The trustees meet today at 4 p.m.
“It’s a little tougher, because they have to live in the township. My biggest concern is we are starting with two new people. Even though the fiscal officer is a part-time job, we need somebody who is willing to commit to at least three days a week, for five or six hours a day, in the beginning, to make sure we don’t drop the ball,” Britten said. “We pay a lot of bills. We’ve got a $14 million budget we’ve got to manage. We’re trying to make sure we don’t miss a beat.”
The fiscal officer is an elected position, but the appointed individual will have to file petitions for the Nov. 2 election by the Aug. 4 township filing deadline.
“Especially with short notice, a lot of (applicants) may not want to run. I think it will scare a lot of them away,” Britten said.
Trustees have advertised the position and have also tried to recruit.
A further wrinkle with the job is with the start date.
“(The fiscal officer) position is going to be on the ballot for this November, and whoever runs in November will run for her unexpired term,” Wood County Board of Elections Co-Director Julie Baumgardner said. “The fiscal officers are on a little different cycle. The township trustees take office on the first of the year, but fiscal officers take office April 1.”
The person appointed by the trustees will be holding office until March 31, 2022.
There have been four interviews for the position. One applicant has pulled herself from the running and the other three remain.
Linda Wilker is the fiscal officer for the Fort Meigs Union Cemetery and was previously with the City of Maumee as finance director.
Hannah Nelson is a staff accountant with Brangham & Associates with a focus on payroll.
Ashley Lopez is the club administrator for the Perrysburg Rotary Club, where part of her position is to prepare and review grant applications for the board of trustees.
Becky Johnson, the township finance secretary, also has retired after almost 26 years.
Her replacement is Jamie Slee. Slee was already a township employee, working with the police department, in charge of payroll.
“(Slee) was the secretary for the police department. She did payroll. She did everything over there,” Britten said. “We thought she would be the best fit to hit the ground running, because she has the background in the payroll, and the police department payroll is the one that’s really the nightmare, with all the shifts. We don’t get much time for training and the fiscal officer won’t get any training from anybody.”
Britten said that one of the most complex issues to be tackled by the duo in the immediate future will be payroll and benefits changes for city employees, with the most complex being the police and fire departments.