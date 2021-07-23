LIME CITY — More orange barrels will be appearing in the township as several road projects were approved at the July 7 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
A roadway microsurfacing proposal from Strawser Construction for $148,595 was approved. Three roads will be included in the project: Dunbridge between Five Point and Dowling roads, Mandell Road between Simmons and Bates roads and Latcha Road between Glenwood and Tracey roads. The project is part of the township 2021 road program and is expected to be complete before the end of the Fall construction season.
A purchase order of $10,000 was approved for the maintenance department for the DL Smith construction for additional curb work.
“We added some extra curb work, after we got started. They came back and fixed some extra spots for us,“ Maintenance Director Matt Hoffmann said.
This is part of the 2021 road project and the spots were for various locations around the township.
The fire department was approved for disposal of 43 used surplus air packs. They have been replaced and the new units are in service. They are being donated to the Penta Career Center.
“I know we didn’t do real well with the disposal of air packs last time, I think 2006. We didn’t get a heck of a lot of money for them,” Fire Chief Tom Brice said. “Penta has always been a very good supplier, for police as well, and helping us in training at their facility. They’ve always been good neighbors, as far as I’m concerned.”
“They have been a good partner and brought us several good guys,” Trustee Gary Britten said.
The department’s $800 annual subscription for the IAmResponding contract was approved. It provides department call notice to department members cell phones.
Brice reported fire department statistics.
“We did 168 calls in June, which was the second busiest month on record,” Brice said.
There were 140 EMS and 28 fire calls.
Second quarter report showed a total of 968 calls.
The state EMS Grant was funded again, totalling $3,296. The funds come from seat belt fines.
Trustees approved a purchase order request of $2,007 to Atlantic Emergency Solutions for maintenance on the 107 foot long ladder that is on the ladder truck.
The annual renewal of the Lexipol policy for the police department $6,911 was approved.
Also approved was a $6,015 purchase order for two Motorola Solutions portable radios.
Bob Warnimont, recreation department director, said the township received a Wood County Park District Grant for $4,004.
In an update on Starbright Park, Warnimont said that they are considering taking out the old sidewalk and replacing it with a driveway. If it takes place, it would be grant funded.
Trustees approved a township reservation at the Wood County Economic Development Commission annual dinner, which takes place Sept. 16, for $320.
Trustee Bob Mack and Administrator Walt Celley were reappointed as representatives from the township to the Wood County Transportation Improvement District. Mack is currently serving as vice chair.