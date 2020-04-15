PERRYSBURG — Access to the Maumee River in Perrysburg Township is back open.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Perrysburg Township trustees voted to reopen its access near Buttonwood Park. It had been shut down because of fishing traffic for the walleye run that violated coronavirus social distancing rules.
Trustee Gary Britten opened up the topic of the park. The closure last week was because of the need for social distancing and quarantine restrictions mandated by the state.
“They are not standing elbow to elbow. They’ve got to cast. So they are 6-foot apart, probably,” Britten said. “I personally think we got a little excited. Perrysburg did not close.”
The City of Maumee closed access to the Maumee River on April 6. The township closed access on April 7.
Britten acknowledged that there is still some walleye season left on the Maumee River, and the trustees voted to reopen the park Thursday morning. Portable restroom facilities will also be returned to the site.
Trustee Bob Mack reminded the trustees why it was initially shut down.
“I’ve seen some of the pictures and it seemed like they were pretty close together. The whole congregating aspect of a whole group of guys or gals going out to fish and then congregating on the shore, and maybe we were sending the wrong message,” Mack said. “It solved the problem and the problem was the influx from Maumee crowding our side of the river. I don’t have a problem if we decide that it’s time to sensibly fish again.”
Police Chief Mark Hetrick was consulted.
“The concern I have is half those people are from Michigan,” Hetrick said.
Part of the state mandates include a quarantine for those coming into Ohio.
Mack said that he had received reports from officers who were monitoring the situation and found there were trespassing problems. People were parking along the roads leading to the park and walking around the entrance barriers through residents’ yards. There had also been complaints from residents because of the lack of restrooms.
Trustee Joe Schaller agreed that restroom facilities should be returned.
“Then we are doing our part for the residents, so their backyards aren’t being used,” Schaller said.
“I don’t fish in the walleye run, but I’m told that it was peaking in the first week of April, which means it’s probably on the down side now,” Mack said. “The influx of people from out of state have probably departed and it would be great if our park were utilized by people from Wood County and the Perrysburg area. That’s what we want. That’s why it’s there.”
Britten reported that on a trip to the river, early Wednesday, there were still fishermen in the water, as well as on boats.
Buttonwood Park, which is part of the Wood County Park District, remains closed. The park sustained ice damage this winter.