LIME CITY — By the time the bicentennial year hits, new flags could be flying high throughout Perrysburg Township.
As the 200th anniversary of the township approaches, Trustee Bob Mack is hoping that new township flags might be available for sale to the public by the time the fire department open house on Oct. 9 from 11 a.mm.-2 p.m.
“Like I mentioned last meeting, we have this bicentennial coming up for the township and I think it’s something we should be preparing for with a little township pride. Maybe a township flag would be one step in that direction,” Mack said at Wednesdays’s meeting.
The township was established in 1823.
“If we decide to move ahead with the new flags, maybe people would want to buy some township flags?” Mack asked. “Maybe with your fire department fund you guys could buy them, then resell them to help the fund?”
Matt Hoffmann, maintenance director, had noticed that all of the township flags were getting worn and they were down to their last replacements in stock.
The township building third flagpole has not been flying anything. Hoffmann suggested with the added flagpole in use there would be room for a new flag to commemorate fallen emergency services, police, fire and EMS employees.
He also suggested using Yankee Doodle, which has new U.S. flags, Ohio flags, police and fire flags, along with a scheduled inspection service to confirm ropes and hardware are still in good working order. They also have a swap-out and repair service. The company uses all heavy duty flags that are certified “made in the USA.” They also have a seamstress service that does repairs.
“I just thought this would be one less thing (maintenance) would have to think of. With our high winds, sometimes we go through flags once every four months,” Hoffmann said.
The replacement and service would be $553, and then $45 for the swap-out and repair service after the initial purchase.
Trustees approved getting the additional quote for the new flags with the Perrysburg Township seal.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Approved seeking a grant for road improvements on Five Point Road from Tracy Road to Ohio 25.
• Approved purchasing a $75,000 Bobcat Skid Steer at a state purchase price of $49,985. This unit and the trailer in the associated purchase order had already been budgeted for 2021.
“We’ve been renting it more and more … and you just can’t get machines to rent when you need one,” Hoffmann said. “It’s so much more handy than using a backhoe.”
• Approved buying a Cronkhite heavy duty dual axle trailer, at $8,999, for use with the Bobcat.
• Heard that the Andersons donated $3,700 in grain rescue equipment to the fire department.
• Heard that the fire department received $287,000 in 2020 grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.