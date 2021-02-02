LIME CITY — Perrysburg Township police are looking for a 6-month-old boy taken by his mother, who is not permitted to have contact with the infant.
According to a Tuesday afternoon news release, the department is asking for help in locating Kingston Dean Roberts, who was last seen wearing a onesie with fire engines on it.
Kingston was with his mother, Nina Roberts, at 6 p.m. on Monday. She is not permitted to have the child, according to the release.
Roberts took off with the infant and their whereabouts are unknown.
She is believed to be driving black 2005 Pontiac G6 with Ohio temporary plate L880826.
Contact law enforcement with any information.