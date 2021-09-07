LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Police Department will be getting body cameras, after the township trustees gave the green light at Wednesday’s meeting.
The trustees unanimously approved Police Chief Mark Hetrick’s request for the 25 Body Worn Vaas units from Motorola Solutions. The total price for the five-year Watchguard V300 Continuous-Operation Body Cameras package is $81,750.
“I think (body cameras) are the best kind of cameras to have. Car cameras are for traffic stops, basically. Body cameras show everything, whether the officer is in the car or out of the car, so it’s better to have the body camera. My opinion,” Hetrick said.
The department does not currently have any recording devices out with officers.
“I think this is something that is needed for everybody,” Trustee Gary Britten said.
Trustees Bob Mack and Joe Schaller agreed.
“We’ve been talking about doing this for years,” Mack said.
“I think, in this day and age, we need something like this,” Schaller said.
The initial cost will be $18,630 with an annual invoice of $15,780, which will come out of the drug fund. That will include a complete upgrade in three years, as well as damage replacement, software and the complete recording hardware needs.
The trustees had asked if some of the funding might come from the 2021 state budget allocation for police body and car cameras that Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, had been a part of securing.
“It’s only $12 million and there are approximately 680 agencies in the state, so it’s not going to go very far. We’re going to look into it, but the State of Ohio has not even discussed disbursement, or how it’s going to work, so it’s way down the road,” Hetrick said. “We’re getting the body cameras, and if, down the road, we get something from the state we’ll get car cameras.”
The new units integrate with an in-car system, working as a single unit. That in-car system can be purchased later and added as an upgrade.
The body camera units are positioned on the center of the chest and feature distortion correction technology that eliminates the wide-angle lens fish-eye effect, which helps in evidence collection and review. The software also allows for recording after-the-fact, essentially allowing one to go back in time and press the record button days in the past. The officer doesn’t need to press a record button.
If the officers are out in the field and footage is needed at the headquarters it will be there before the officer returns, because there is automatic wireless uploading from anywhere. All of that footage is also automatically encrypted for data security.
“I’ve been advocating that for 10 years. If you’re a police officer why would you want to go out without one? I think it’s a real step forward,” Walt Celley, township administrator, said.
In other police department business, the trustees approved renewals for the memorandum of understanding for the patrol personal days calculation and for the detective personal days calculation.
The Aug. 6 fundraiser conducted by Spoke Life Bikes resulted in an $800 donation and a single donation from an unknown citizen for $750, directly to the bike patrol. The bike shop is used by the department for maintenance and purchase of the patrol bikes and the donations each approximately cover the maintenance and purchase of a bike.