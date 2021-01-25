LIME CITY — Noise mitigation of the Ohio Turnpike has hit a barrier and there isn’t the funding to put up sound blocking walls that Belmont Woods residents have requested.
At the Jan. 6 meeting, Perrysburg Township Trustee Bob Mack reported that residents of the Belmont Woods neighborhood have brought up the issue several times in the last decade, noting that noise barriers have been erected elsewhere on the turnpike.
Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, met with Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission on Nov. 23.
In a letter about the meeting to the trustees, Ghanbari said that the commission “does not construct or fund noise mitigation on the Ohio Turnpike right of ways.”
The terminology simply means that the funds have to come from another source.
It is also not a federal highway, making it unqualified to receive federal highway funds.
A previous state budget created the Turnpike Mitigation Program, administered by the Ohio Department of Transportation, “in order to minimize the impact to communities that are adversely affected by the presence of the Ohio Turnpike.”
The mitigation program used to pay for barriers, but there is currently no funding available in the state budget. Several other factors, including a previous cost-benefit analysis related to the local terrain, determined the decision not to place noise barriers in the Belmont Woods section.
“One thing about Rep. Ghanbari, he got right on it,” Mack said.
A copy of the letter will be sent to the community member who made the request for the barriers.
“I’ll get this to her and hopefully she will have a better understanding of why the mitigation laws are probably not in the cards for our subsection of the turnpike, as it runs along Belmont Woods,” Mack said.
Ghanbari’s letter will also be posted on the township website.
Also at the meeting, the trustees:
• Elected Gary Britten was selected chair and Mack as vice chair.
• Approved a purchase order for the fire department for Lexipol Online Training for $2,200.
• Voted to support the grant application process for a Regional Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
• Approved the annual fee of $12,433 for the Computer Aided Dispatch ALERT system used by the police department.
• Allowed the Rambling River Girl Scout to use the Lime City Road township facility for cookie distribution.
• Heard that the recreation department received a $4,000 Wood County Parks Grant for Starbright Park, and will be applying for a similar grant for Simmons Park.
• Heard that maintenance workers will begin laying out the new archery path, dog park and parking lot at Simmons Park. Depending on weather factors, fill dirt may be brought in and a brush grinder used in clearing the area.
“We’re going to have to have pretty good grass in there before we turn the dos loose,” trustee Joe Schaller said.
This virtual meeting had technical problems. Both Britten and Schaller repeatedly lost their internet connections. In a follow-up interview Mack said that at no point were there less than two trustees available to do the township business during this meeting.
Britten asked about the new water line that is being bored under White Road and why the more conventional digging method was not being used. It was at that point his internet connection disintegrated into white noise.
Earlier in the day he had been working with Administrator Walt Celley to try to find out the answer. Celley picked up where Britten left off and said that by boring the line the contractor could avoid the many other utilities along that stretch of the road.