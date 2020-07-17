LIME CITY — Faced with an aging fleet of police cruisers and police funding on the November ballot, township trustees considered replacement options for as many as six vehicles at the regular Wednesday meeting.
The 4-year lease-to-purchase option presented at the meeting would be for six vehicles at a total cost of $319,380, for four annual payments of $86,264. Each of the vehicles, with the police upgrade electrics packages would be $53,235.
Five of the nine police cruisers in the fleet have more than 120,000 miles. Two of those have more than 140,000 miles. Matt Hoffmann, director of the maintenance department, said that they are spending more time and money on maintenance and repairs for the current vehicles.
The price would include trade-in value of the current vehicles. New vehicles would include all new equipment, said Sgt. Scott Moskowitz.
“My belief is it’s a one-stop shop. You get everything from the painting to the equipment to the lease, warranty and they have all the different equipment to put in it. It’s a lease to purchase option or you can purchase them outright,” Moskowitz said.
The township currently has two renewal levies on the Nov. 3 ballot for police funding. The levies are each for five years at 2 mills and 3 mills, with collection starting in 2021.
The cost for a resident with a $100,000 home on the 2-mill levy would be $56.12 per year and on the 3-mill levy it would be $80.39. The combined total would be $136.51 per year. The 2-mill levy would generate $844,517 and the 3-mill levy would generate $1.23 million.
Trustee Gary Britten asked for options to possibly purchase three vehicles at a time, instead of six.
“We ought to see what this tax situation is after the first of August,” said Trustee Joe Schaller. Some local municipalities have reported reduced tax revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“My concern is passing the levies,” Britten said. “I like this option. I think this is a good option for us if we are going to pass the levies with our money situation, trying to run really tight.”
Tim Troyer, of John Jones Police Pursuit Vehicles of Indiana, brought a 2020 All Wheel Drive Dodge Durango PPV to show the department and trustees.
Troyer said that, locally, Lake Township has purchased from John Johns PPV.
Perrysburg Township has had trouble getting the ordered cars from local dealers in the past and has had to cancel orders for replacement vehicles, as well as go out-of-state to find available new vehicles.
“This is pursuit rated. That said, they are only available to law enforcement agencies,” Troyer said. “Special suspension, special braking package, it’s beefed up. It’s a lot stiffer. If you ride in a civilian one you will feel it when cornering. This will really grab the road. It’s not soft. The wheel base is a lot longer than Tahoes and Fords, so it really grabs the road well.”
John Jones employees do the upgrade package installations without subcontracting.
Troyer said that one of the advantages of their installation methods is a separate breaker switch independently operating the additional police electronics, which makes it easier to identify repair issues.
The department currently uses Dodge Chargers, but the model design has changed and the current police equipment will no longer fit those models.
No decision on police vehicles was made. The rustees were going to consult with Lake Township on the bidding process they used as well as satisfaction with the company and vehicles.