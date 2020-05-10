LIME CITY — Low oil prices prompted the Perrysburg Township Trustees to look at expanding road improvement projects.
The trustees heard at Wednesday’s meeting that a paving program came in almost $200,000 below estimates.
“I think the climate we are in right now for paving is somewhat of a perfect storm in our favor,” said Trustee Bob Mack. “This is largely being driven by the local price of asphalt because one of the primary components is crude oil and right now pricing for that is so low.“
Mack also cited the recent Toledo roads levy that did not pass as another reason bids were more competitive than usual.
“Right now the people are looking for work and that is obviously the case because bids came in so low compared to the engineer’s estimates, like drastically lower. They are lower than I have ever seen in my career as a trustee, as a percentage of the engineer’s estimate,” Mack said.
He suggested expanding paving after the vote, which approved the township 2020 paving program for the Oak Meadows, Oakmont, Lakemont, Duxbury and Belmont subdivisions.
Mack abstained from the vote because of possible conflict of interest. The Shelly Company in Toledo, to whom the trustees awarded the bid, is a business client of his. Eight bids were received for the project, ranging from the high bid of $527,644 to the low Shelly bid of $449,393.
The engineering estimate for the project was $632,300.
Walt Celley, township administrator, said that Jason Sisco, Wood County roadway engineer, was kind of taken aback by the price.
”Several things had happened. If the oil market hadn’t crashed, it would have been close to what the levy brings in for the roads,” Celley said.
Matt Hoffman, the township maintenance director, will be looking at other road projects that have been under consideration.
“Obviously we have levy money coming in right now for roads, which is a blessing, which doesn’t mean we have to technically spend it each year, but maybe take advantage of highly competitive pricing right now,” Mack said.
He suggested several, including Stonecroft Drive and Mandell, Reitz and Glenwood roads.
Glenwood was favorably discussed, because of the added traffic due to the various local construction projects and the resulting increased traffic that is expected when they are finished. There are more than 2,000 new jobs expected to come into the area, with more than 1,000 of those coming from the Amazon fulfillment center project.
“I can give you roads. There are plenty of them, as you know,” Hoffman said. “I’d really like to finish some of these subdivisions that we mapped out. … Jason (Sisco) and Walt (Celley) saved us 10-15% and that is money we can put right back into the roads.”
Trustees unanimously passed a motion to have Celley begin the process of creating another list of roads that could be added on to the current project.