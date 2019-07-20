Perrysburg Twp. land rezoned for future industrial development

LIME CITY — Three Perrysburg Township landowners’ rezoning requests potentially opened new land to development.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Perrysburg Township Trustees unanimously approved a motion to rezone more than 75 acres of land.
Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:24 am
Posted in News, Local News
