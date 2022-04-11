LIME CITY — Township stimulus program funds totalling $54,800 are being awarded to Perrysburg Township from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The funds will be used for the Bridgewood Road sidewalk installation project.
If the full amount is not used on the project, the township may use the remainder on a second project that is approved by ODOT.
The award was officially accepted and approved by trustees on Wednesday.
“This might work out well with other sidewalk improvements,” Walt Celley, township administrator, said.
Several other sidewalk projects have also been discussed as possibilities by the trustees, but these funds would not come from the township budget. These funds must be fully used by Dec. 31, 2024.
Also at the meeting, he trustees issued a proclamation on the retirement of Thomas Friess as superintendent for the Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. He was recognized for 37 years of “caring for the residents of Perrysburg Township.”
“I wanted to make sure we honored him for his years of service,” said Trustee Gary Britten, who was a little choked up.
Britten is vice chairman of the cemetery board of trustees; recreation Director Bob Warnimont is the chairman. Both have known him for many years and said they were sorry to see him go.
The certificate was being held until Trustee Joe Schaller could add his name to that of Bob Mack and Britten. Schaller was excused, from the meeting.
A purchase order to Renewed Outdoors for $3,500 for annual brush services was approved. The township utilizes the company for brush collection dropoffs twice a year. Residents are also allowed to drop off brush and leaves, free of charge. The list of accepted items and company hours is available on the company website.
Trustees accepted the Haz-Mat EMC Insurance payment of $630, which is 6.3% of the total $10,000 payments resulting from a fire at Randy Coe’s Auto Shop, at 18487 N. Dixie Hwy. in Bowling Green.
The Perrysburg Township Fire Department had $2,244 in expenses, during their mutual aid assistance to the Bowling Green department.
Middleton Township also assisted. They had $9,851 in expanses, for which they will receive $2,790. Bowling Green had $23,260 in expenses, for which they will receive $6,580.
Trustees agreed that if efforts to collect are going to be made by Middleton and Bowling Green that they would consider joining in the process.
The trustees decided not to change the current billing for EMS. Fire Chief Tom Brice had provided a comparison of local services after Medicount suggested that rates be raised.
Several purchase orders were approved by trustees.
A purchase order for $5,795 to Downey Plumbing and Heating for a new water heater was accepted by trustees.
A purchase order of $ 19,263 to School Lockers, for the police officer’s locker room and PO of $3,181 to McNerney for detective’s lockers, were each approved. It will be paid for from the drug fund.
A K-9 training school request was approved. The schooling will be free, but it is in Orlando, Florida. Flight and five nights, with associated expenses will be $1,027.
“It’s specialized training and they need to go there get it done,” Mack said.
Fiscal Officer Hannah Nelson had a review of 2021 bank account activity with a check on the accounting software for the HINKLE annual report to the state. The invoice of $6,000 for services by Gretchen Welch, CPA, was approved by trustees.
The meeting ended with an executive session for a property purchase discussion. No action was taken.