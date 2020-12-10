LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township maintenance department found that they got more than they bargained for on a construction project, but the trustees paid for it.
At last week’s meeting, Maintenance Department Director Matt Hoffman explained the change in microseal surfacing on Thompson Road.
“They ended up going a little bit farther than we initially planned on the estimate. On Thompson Road, they did the whole wide part,” Hoffman said.
The change order increased the Strawser Construction purchase order by $7.260. It was was originally $83,291, for a new total of $90,551.
“It ended up working out fine. We got more done while they were there. We got all the wide part of that road done, but it ended up being good,” Hoffman said. “We just got the bill a week ago.”
The trustees unanimously approved the change order.
“They did a great job on them, too, didn’t they?” Trustee Gary Britten said.
“I think we’re on the right program,” Hoffman said. “If we can get some surface treating and follow up next year with some microseal, then get them striped. I think we’re getting quite a bit of bang for our buck on that.”
Fire Chief Tom Brice had a purchase order request for the annual payment of $3,906 to ESO, which is their personnel management software system.
He also had $3,500 remaining on a grant that needed to be spent before the end of the year, or they would lose the funds. He was asking for authorization to spend $1,279 for a purchase of two AED defibrillator units, which would go onto the trucks, at $595 each. The total cost with shipping and accessories would be $1,279.
Police Chief Mark Hetrick thanked Lowes Home Improvement for the donation of two cases of disinfectant wipes. The donation came at a time when the department was completely out of stock.
There was then some debate on the distribution of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding between the police and fire departments. With the final distribution of funds there was a change in authorized use. Initially, the funds could only be used to purchase items that were unbudgeted and used specifically to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. With the final distribution the authorization was given to also allow the funds to pay wages for “safety forces,” which includes police and fire departments.
Trustees approved use of the remaining funds to be split evenly for the departments’ payroll, after purchases had been covered.
Fire and EMS they made purchases of a $59,000 compression system, $8,000 hazardous materials shower and $3,000 in personal protective supplies.
Hetrick asked why the police department was “getting penalized for the fire department purchase.”
As he understood the budgetary breakdown order, the $518,000 in remaining funds would be split in half, for the departments to then utilize as needed.
Britten initially agreed with Hetrick.
Trustee Bob Mack recalled that the decision had been made with the understanding the original purpose of the funds was for equipment.
The meeting minutes were read and the motion stood, with each department receiving an equal amount, at $215,571.