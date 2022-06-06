LIME CITY — A fire in a Perrysburg Township garage caused $80,000 in damage at three properties on Sunday.
The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was assisted by the Perrysburg city, Northwood and Rossford fire departments in the unattached garage fire at 12322 Gloria St., that was reported to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 8:10 p.m. through multiple 911 calls for assistance.
“At the time, I was on I-75 and I could see an extremely large plume of black smoke. When we arrived on scene, we found the garage to be fully involved. There were three exposure problems, the house and two neighbors,” Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice said.
The fire was brought under control approximately 10 minutes after arrival on the scene. Fire personnel were on the scene for approximately two hours.
There were no injuries.
“The exposure’s damage was minimal, but I’m sure it didn’t seem that way to them. It melted the siding of two of the houses, burned down fencing between the properties and one neighbor behind had a shed that had the back wall burnt,” Brice said.
The residents were home at the time, and they were informed of the fire by a neighbor.
Brice put the value of damage to the property at $30,000 with a content loss of $50,000.
“They had two cars in the garage, so that kind of jacked up the content loss,” Brice said.